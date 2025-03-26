Minsk [Belarus], March 26 (ANI): Alexander Lukashenko was officially sworn in as the president of Belarus for the seventh time on Tuesday, reaffirming his continued leadership over the country, Anadolu reported.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the Ceremonial Hall, the grandest venue inside the Palace of Independence in Minsk. Over 1,100 guests attended the event, witnessing the formal proceedings. Just before Lukashenko's entrance, the national flag of Belarus and the presidential standard were carried into the hall, marking the significance of the occasion.

During the ceremony, Lukashenko placed his right hand on the Constitution and took the official oath of office. The moment was followed by the playing of the national anthem, symbolizing the formal transfer of power for his new term. The chairman of the Central Election Commission then presented Lukashenko with the official presidential certificate, confirming the results of the election.

Lukashenko secured another term in office after winning the presidential election held on January 26. According to the official vote count, he received over 5.1 million votes, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of the total ballots cast. The outcome reinforced his strong grip on power, continuing a presidency that has spanned decades, Anadolu reported.

The Central Election Commission formally certified the election results in a meeting on February 3, confirming Lukashenko's victory and clearing the path for his latest term as Belarus' head of state. (ANI)

