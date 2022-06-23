Paris [France], June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday night he could not ignore the deep political divisions in the country as shown by the results of the legislative elections.

In a televised speech, Macron said that he had discussed with the leaders of the opposition political parties sitting in the National Assembly and there is no common answer on a national union.

He said it would be necessary to build compromises with the other political parties sitting in the National Assembly in order to "serve the general interest" of the country.

For the French President, the political groups will need to say in total transparency where they are able to go in terms of voting laws and other decisions.

"No political forces can today make the laws alone," he said, adding: "We must learn to govern and legislate differently."

"Together we will find the path of collective success," Macron said, while emphasizing urgent matters, such as purchasing power, labor, the environment, energy crisis and health.

"As soon as I return from Brussels, we will continue to build this new method," said the president.

The French legislative elections were held on June 12 and 19. Macron's alliance Ensemble won only 245 seats, falling short of 289 seats needed to secure an absolute majority in the National Assembly. (ANI/Xinhua)

