Kobe (Tokyo) [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed sorrow over the stampede that took place during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, resulting in several deaths.

Yadav said, "Yesterday, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a tragic incident happened during the 'Sangam Snan'. A lot of people lost their lives. May their soul rest in peace." The CM confirmed that three of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh. "I received information that of the deceased people, 3 were from Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He also urged people to take precautions, stating, "I request you all to stay safe wherever you all are..."

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

Meanwhile continuing his engagements in Tokyo, CM Yadav met with Nitori Holdings Co Ltd President and COO Toshiyuki Shirai to discuss investment in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors.

In Kobe, CM Yadav also paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Gandhi Statue in India Club.

CM Yadav also held talks with the Uniqlo Chairman, where discussions focused on expanding the company's presence in India, particularly in cotton cultivation. The chairman stated that Uniqlo was "looking at scouting more talented Indian IT professionals for the global Uniqlo skill force."

He also met with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chairman Susumu Kataoka and his delegation, encouraging them to establish a JETRO office in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world. He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan.

Addressing the similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and cultures that India and Japan find each other closer. Drawing comparisons with the previous regimes, Mohan Yadav said while Madhya Pradesh had only 5 medical colleges under Congress, in 20 years of the BJP government, the rise has risen to 30, and will further reach 50. (ANI)

