Damascus, January 30: In a stunning rise to power, Ahmed al-Sharaa has gone from rebel leader to Syria’s interim president in less than two months. His Islamist group spearheaded a swift offensive that led to the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, and on Wednesday, he was officially appointed to lead Syria through an unspecified transitional period. Tasked with forming an interim legislature, al-Sharaa’s government has dissolved the Assad-era parliament and suspended the 2012 constitution.

Since ousting Assad on December 8, al-Sharaa has undergone a striking transformation. Once known for his jihadist ties, he has rebranded himself as a pragmatic statesman. He has trimmed his beard, exchanged military fatigues for a suit and tie, and begun engaging with foreign diplomats. Syria: Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Leader of Rebels Who Toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad, Named Country’s Interim President.

The new authorities in Syria have also dissolved armed factions, including his own group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in an effort to signal a break from the country’s militant past. Bashar al-Assad 'Personal' Photos Leaked: Semi-Naked Shots of Ousted Syria President Go Viral After Rebel Raid on Palatial Homes.

Who Is Ahmed al-Sharaa?

Born in 1982 in Damascus’ affluent Mazzeh district, Ahmed al-Sharaa came from a well-off family. His radicalization reportedly began after the September 11 attacks, leading him to join al-Qaeda in Iraq, where he fought under Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Later detained by US forces, he resurfaced in Syria’s 2011 uprising as the founder of the Al-Nusra Front—al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch—which evolved into HTS.

Previously classified as a terrorist with a USD 10 million US bounty, al-Sharaa distanced himself from al-Qaeda in 2016, rebranding HTS as a nationalist force. While he promises inclusive governance, concerns persist over his history of suppressing dissent in rebel-held Idlib.

