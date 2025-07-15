Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with a delegation from DP World during his visit to Dubai between July 13 and 15, as part of efforts to attract investment and strengthen trade ties.

"During my visit to Dubai between July 13 and 15, I had business meetings... I am grateful to all the investors, members of the Indian community, government officials here, and our Consul General of India. The PM has recognised the power of Dubai. Since 2015, he has worked to open a new door for business globally through Dubai. On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, we designed this Vikas Yatra with the feeling that it would become a strong foundation," said MP CM Yadav.

The meeting was also attended by Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at Jafza, who expressed optimism about expanding cooperation.

"It was an excellent meeting. We are very keen to expand the relationship between the us, UAE and India. DP World is committed to expanding into India. The meeting was fruitful. We discussed several areas of joint collaboration. We are also very keen to inaugurate the Bharat Mart project. We welcome all the companies from Madhya Pradesh to take space in the Bharat Mart that is going to be concluded and completed by the fourth quarter of 2026," he said.

Reinforcing this momentum, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, also met with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the visit and highlighted the strong trade and investment relationships between the UAE and Indian states.

In a post on X, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Al Zeyoudi, highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in high-value sectors during his meeting with the MP CM on Monday.

"The UAE enjoys productive trade and investment ties with every state in India. Today, I met Dr Mohan Yadav, CM Madhya Pradesh, to explore how we can strengthen cooperation in high-value sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and logistics," he stated in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh CM following his meeting with Al Zeyoudi, stated that both of them discussed the investment opportunities in the state under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2 collaboration and stated that MP offers a suitable industrial base, policy support and necessary infrastructure for the UAE's investment in various sectors like textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing.

"Today, on the second day of the Dubai visit, I met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and held extensive discussions on the immense investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2 collaboration," he stated in a post on X.

"Madhya Pradesh offers a suitable industrial base, policy support, and necessary infrastructure for UAE investments in sectors such as EV, textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing. Additionally, there are vast opportunities for partnership in areas like mineral resources, tourism, healthcare, 'plug and play' industrial parks, and air cargo. This multidimensional collaboration based on CEPA and I2U2 will elevate India-UAE relations to new heights and prove significant in realising the vision of a 'Developed Madhya Pradesh'," he added.

CM Yadav will travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE on Tuesday.

The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025." (ANI)

