Tehran [Iran], September 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted northeastern Iran near the border with Turkmenistan on Monday morning, informed the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were felt around 04:02 GMT 38 kilometres northeast of the Iranian city of Quchan, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Afghan Girls Can Attend Schools But in Gender-Separated Classes, Says Taliban Government.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)