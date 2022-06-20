Taipei (Taiwan), Jun 20 (AP) A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.

Also Read | China’s 3 Military Aircraft Intrudes on Taiwan’s ADIZ.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)