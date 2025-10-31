Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's maritime growth, the Government of Maharashtra on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Investment Resource & Presidential Office of Abu Dhabi, paving the way for up to USD 2 billion in investments across key maritime sectors, as per Maharashtra's Chief Minister's office.

The agreement aims to promote technological collaboration, port modernisation, logistics development, and maritime employment, marking a new phase of international cooperation between India and the UAE in the blue economy.

According to officials, the partnership will drive investment in diversified sectors, including shipbuilding, ship-breaking, water transport, port infrastructure, and even sports management, reflecting the growing global interest in India's maritime potential.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing ceremony, which was attended by Ahmad Al Mutawa, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, Salah Al Nasser, CEO of Equiline Group, Ambar Ayade, MD & CEO of Rural Enhancers Group; and several other dignitaries.

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/1984185435850182685

Officials said the MoU underscores Maharashtra's vision to emerge as a key player in India's maritime and logistics ecosystem by attracting global partners and cutting-edge technology. The partnership is expected to create jobs, modernise coastal infrastructure, and enhance India's connectivity to major global trade routes.

A day after attending the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited global investors to explore opportunities in India's growing maritime sector through a post on LinkedIn.

In his post, the Prime Minister described India as an ideal destination for maritime investments, highlighting its long coastline, strategic global trade routes, world-class ports, and ambitious Blue Economy vision.

"We have a very long coastline. We have strategic global trade routes, world-class ports, and an ambitious vision for driving growth in the Blue Economy. We have infrastructure, innovation and intent. Thanks to our youth, our ecosystem is primed for innovation. Come aboard!" Modi wrote, inviting international players to invest in India's maritime industry.

On October 29, Modi attended the Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai, a key event under India Maritime Week 2025. He noted Mumbai's deep connection with India's maritime legacy, from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to its present role as a hub of vibrant port infrastructure and trade activity.

Sharing his experience from the conclave, Modi said he met with leading CEOs and industry stakeholders. "In these interactions, it was gladdening to see the optimism towards India in furthering port-led development," he added.

Organised from October 27 to 31, 2025, under the theme "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision," India Maritime Week 2025 showcases the country's strategic roadmap to position itself as a global maritime hub and a key player in the Blue Economy. (ANI)

