Bracelona, Apr 28 (AP) A major power outage has been reported in Spain and Portugal, including their capitals.

Spanish generator RedElectrica says the Iberian peninsula was affected. It says the incident is being assessed and responded to.

The countries have a combined population of more than 50 million people. It is not immediately clear how many people are affected. (AP)

