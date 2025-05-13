Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Gilles Roth, Minister of Finance of Luxembourg. The meeting took place at the offices of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) in One Za'abeel.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Luxembourg, particularly in the fields of finance, trade, innovation, education and emerging technologies. The two sides noted the strong alignment between both countries' strategic priorities in developing resilient and future-ready economies and financial ecosystems.

Discussions focused on advancing bilateral ties through enhanced cross-border investment, digital finance linkages, and fintech collaboration. The UAE's advanced financial infrastructure, progressive regulatory environment, and world-class business-enabling services were highlighted as key strengths that make it an ideal platform for Luxembourg-based firms seeking regional and global expansion.

The UAE's emergence as a strategic gateway to international markets for international financial institutions was also underscored.

The meeting reviewed existing bilateral frameworks and initiatives aimed at deepening financial sector cooperation. Opportunities for collaboration in sustainable finance and financial innovation were explored, building on the growing momentum of engagement between leading institutions in both countries.

Discussions also covered avenues to strengthen institutional ties between sovereign wealth funds and financial centres in the UAE and Luxembourg.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of The Dubai Ruler's Court, and Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai; and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). (ANI/WAM)

