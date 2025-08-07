Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 7 (ANI): As Thai and Cambodian officials meet in Kuala Lumpur for talks to strengthen the ceasefire, sources on the ground say troops continue to build up along their disputed border, raising concerns about a possible return to conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

The talks began on Monday and are part of a four-day General Border Committee meeting, expected to conclude on Thursday with a high-level session between Thai Deputy Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakpanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha. Observers from Malaysia, China, and the United States are attending the summit.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President To Visit Delhi Later This Month, Say Reports.

Malaysia brokered the ceasefire on July 28 after five days of intense clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces. However, both countries have since accused the other of violating the terms of the truce, even as negotiations are underway in the Malaysian capital.

"It can erupt at any time; the situation is not stable," said Wasawat Puangpornsri, a Thai MP whose constituency covers Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province, located along the border. On Tuesday, Puangpornsri visited the area and said Thai and Cambodian troops were positioned just 50 metres apart around the Chong Anma border crossing, according to Al Jazeera.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: Secretary of State Marco Rubio Says US Special Envoy Will Return From Moscow With Framework for Peace.

The July 24 fighting forced the evacuation of around 20,000 Thai residents from Ubon Ratchathani, many of whom remain displaced due to fears of renewed violence. Wasawat and other Thai government officials are assessing the damage to civilian homes for potential reparation payments.

Residents of the Nam Yuen district remain on edge following earlier violence in May, during which one Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief firefight that worsened relations between the two nations. Al Jazeera reported that both militaries blame each other for triggering the July 24 clashes, which saw Cambodian artillery and rocket fire hit Thai civilian areas, while Thai fighter jets bombed Cambodian positions.

Local resident Phian Somsri recounted how the violence reached her doorstep. "I prepared for it, but I never really thought it would happen," she said, speaking from a Buddhist pagoda where she has been sheltering for over ten days. "Bombs were falling in the rice fields," she added.

Earlier last week, Thailand released two injured Cambodian soldiers captured following recent border clashes, even as both countries prepare for talks aimed at maintaining a fragile truce next week, Al Jazeera reported.

The Cambodian Defence Ministry confirmed the soldiers were returned on Friday through a checkpoint linking Thailand's Surin province with Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)