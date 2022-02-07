Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 10,089 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,914,220, according to the health ministry.

There are 143 new imported cases, with 9,946 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,034.The ministry reported 6,460 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 2,812,614.

Among 69,572 active cases, 137 are being held in intensive care and 71 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 69,601 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 80 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. About 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 37.9 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

