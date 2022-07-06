Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,932 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,578,741, according to the Health Ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,930 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 35,787.

The ministry reported 2,292 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,512,935.

There are 30,019 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 25 of those in need of assisted breathing.

There were 5,576 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

