Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Monday arrived in China on a five-day State visit. Chinese officials greeted them upon their arrival at the airport in Fujian.

Muizzu and his wife are on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first bilateral visit since assuming office on December 17 last year.

Also Read | Khalistani Threat for Ram Mandir: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Calls for Shutdown of Airports From Amritsar to Ayodhya Ahead of January 22.

In a post shared on X, Maldives President's Office stated, "H.E. President Dr @MMuizzu and H.E. First Lady Sajidha Mohamed have arrived in Xiamen, in China's Fujian province, today on a state visit to China. This visit is at the invitation of the President of China, H.E. Xi Jinping."

During Muizzu's visit, the Maldives and China will hold official talks and sign key agreements to enhance trade, professional development, and socio-economic cooperation. Muizzu will also attend the Invest Maldives Forum in Fuzhou and meet senior Chinese business leaders.

Also Read | Harvard and Boston University Researchers Use Wearable Robot To Improve Walking for People With Parkinson's Disease.

In a statement the Maldives President's Office stated, "The visit aims to pave the way for technological and other collaborations between the two countries."

A high-level delegation is accompanying the Maldives President and the First Lady.

The Maldives President's Office stated, "Additionally, the President will meet with senior Chinese government officials, attend the Invest Maldives Forum, and have meetings with senior Chinese business leaders to explore avenues of mutual collaborations in investments and trade between the Maldives and China."

Diplomatic ties between the Maldives and China were established on October 14, 1972. Since then, China and the Maldives have actively engaged in fostering strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. In 2007, Maldives opened an embassy in Beijing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)