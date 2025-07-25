Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): The Maldivian capital, Male, wore a festive look on Friday, adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and fluttering Indian flags, as the island nation geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day state visit.

Posters bearing the message "Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi" were displayed across the city, with some banners featuring a photograph of PM Modi. Indian flags lined the streets, and several children were also seen holding paintings and pictures of PM Modi in anticipation of his arrival.

Also Read | 'Chest Is Too Small': Unhappy With Bar Girl's Figure, 3 Indian Tourists in Pattaya Call Police, Claim She Refused to Leave Hotel Room.

Prime Minister Modi, who departed the United Kingdom after concluding the first leg of his two-nation visit, is scheduled to begin a two-day official tour of the Maldives on July 25 and 26. He has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

This is PM Modi's third visit to the Maldives and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu's tenure.

Also Read | Typhoon Co-may: Tropical Storm Adds to Philippines' Weather Toll With 25 Dead, 278,000 Evacuated This Week.

Indian expatriates living in the Maldives expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit.

"We are delighted to welcome PM Modi here today. I have been living here for the last 24 years. The Maldives is like a second home for me," said one member of the Indian community.

Another member added, "We are very excited to meet him. I have also been working here for the last 15 years."

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The visit also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. India has played a key role in supporting the Maldives through development aid, infrastructure projects, and emergency assistance in recent years.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted in a post on X, "A landmark visit to the UK concludes, elevating the India-UK trade and economic ties to new heights. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for the second leg of his tour Maldives." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)