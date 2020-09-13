Bamako [Mali], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A public debate on Mali's political future among representatives of the military leaders, state officials and civil society has resulted in an agreement to form a transitional government that would rule the country for the next 18 months, Malian broadcaster Studio Tamani reported on Saturday.

"President, Vice-President, the transitional government and the National Committee (for the Salvation of the People) will serve as the authorities for this period which will last for 18 months," the debate's speaker, Moussa Camara, was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

Negotiators have reportedly adopted a "basic law" and a "road map" for the transition period.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the head of the military-led National Committee, expressed hope that the plan would be supported by the international community, according to the report.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako. They demanded political reforms, a transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and dissolved the parliament.

The restive military set up the National Committee for the Salvation of the People and announced the plan to form a transitional government until a new election is held. (ANI/Sputnik)

