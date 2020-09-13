New Delhi, September 13: India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. According to the Ministry of Health, a high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases). Keep an eye on this space for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world and other breaking news. Coronavirus in India. Live Map.

The Health Ministry said that focussed, collaborative, responsive & effective measures of early identification through high & aggressive testing, prompt surveillance & tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes. The Union Health Ministry also issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol'; use of Chyawanprash, Yogasana, Pranayama and walks among suggestions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar via video conferencing today. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and HPCL, PSUs under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.