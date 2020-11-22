Sydney, Nov 22 (AP) A man died Sunday after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, the eighth fatality in the county this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia's Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

Park rangers immediately closed the beach.

The man was the eighth to die in a shark attack in Australia this year, the highest toll since 1929 when nine died. The introduction of shark nets at popular beaches in the 1930s led to a significant fall in fatal attacks. (AP)

