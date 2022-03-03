Indianapolis, Mar 3 (AP) A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two men at the Indianapolis Jewish Community Center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday the man was being detained for his alleged role in Saturday's shooting but he had not been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors.

Police said after the shooting that the incident was not believed to be religiously motivated or a hate crime.

Police and witnesses told The Indianapolis Star that the two men were shot Saturday afternoon following a dispute that appeared to be connected to a basketball game at the center's gym. The men were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Andrea Kruszynski, a spokeswoman for the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, told the newspaper earlier this week that an Indianapolis police officer typically provides security at the center, and at the time of the shooting, an officer was at the center in a patrol car.

Following the shooting, the Jewish Community Center announced that it would review its policies for door access and visitor entry.

Less than an hour before police announced the arrest, the center sent an email to its members Wednesday about the arrest.

“Safety and security is of utmost importance ... and we credit the swift actions of local law enforcement and our Jewish campus staff for their assistance during this event,” the email said.(AP)

