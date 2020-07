Grand Ledge, Jul 14 (AP) A man was fatally shot Tuesday by a Michigan sheriff's deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

The man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said. (AP)

