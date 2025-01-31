Manila [Philippines], January 31 (ANI): Suspected Chinese spies posing as Taiwanese tourists were arrested in the Philippines after allegedly taking photographs of Philippine Coast Guard ships, Taipei Times reported.

According to local media, the two suspects had been staying at a resort in Palawan, where they discreetly used their phones from a secluded location to record the comings and goings of coast guard vessels.

Palawan is located near the Spratly Islands, a key area of dispute in the South China Sea, and tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated in recent years over territorial claims. The arrested suspects are also accused of using drones without authorisation and installing cameras on coconut trees at the resort to monitor the ships' activities.

Local witnesses reported seeing suspicious actions from the pair. One of the suspects was even captured on camera by residents of the resort, though they denied the allegations when confronted, reported Taipei Times.

According to Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr, authorities found photographs of military bases, facilities, and ships on the suspects' phones. The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is now conducting a nationwide search for any accomplices connected to the operation.

Meanwhile, another Chinese national named Deng, along with two Filipino accomplices, was arrested in Metro Manila on January 17 for similar espionage activities. Deng was allegedly driving around Manila and Luzon island, using surveillance equipment to gather intelligence on sensitive buildings and military sites.

Deng's wife and the Chinese embassy have denied all allegations. However, Philippine National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya stated that the government has a "solid" case against Deng, who was caught "red-handed" during the surveillance operation, Taipei Times reported.

Malaya further added, "There will be more arrests," indicating that the Philippine government is continuing its crackdown on espionage and counterintelligence efforts across the country. (ANI)

