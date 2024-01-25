Kathmandu [Nepal], January 25 (ANI): Nepal's ruling Maoist Center led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has gained a majority in Nepal's Upper House, the National Assembly, as it won five seats in Thursday's election.

Out of the 19 seats contested for the National Assembly polls on Thursday, the Maoist Center secured 5 seats giving it a clear-cut majority in the Upper House. Nepali Congress, the largest party in the lower house or the House of Representatives (HoR) also won 10 seats in the upper house. The Unified Samajbadi Party and Janata Samajbadi Party won 2 seats respectively.

After Thursday's election, the Maoist Center has 17 MPs, making it the largest party in the National Assembly. The Nepali Congress came second with 16 seats despite winning 10 seats on Thursday election as 4 of its members are set to leave the house on March 3.

The Unified Socialist Party, currently represented by 8 members, will maintain its standing despite the departure of two MPs in March. The UML, once comprising 17 National Assembly members, faced a setback as the tenure of 8 members expires on March 3.

Despite winning a seat in the election, the UML's struggle to secure seats is evident. It is now holding 10 MPs and ranking as the third-largest party in the National Assembly.

Janata Samajwadi Party's Pramila Kumari Yadav's presence in the National Assembly remains unchanged, as one new member was elected today.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party also maintains a presence in the National Assembly with one MP, contributing to the diverse representation of seven parties in the upper house. Thursday's recent election results have not only redefined the party equation but have also shaped the composition of the National Assembly in Nepal.

As per the Election Commission of Nepal, 99 per cent voter turnout has been recorded on Thursday's election which was conducted from 9 am to 3 pm.

According to a press release issued by Election Commission spokesperson Shaligram Paudel, there were a total of 549 voters from all seven Province assemblies, among which, 546 cast votes. It is a 99.45 percent turnout.

Similarly, from the local levels - rural municipality, municipality, sub-metropolis and metropolis, there were a total of 1,497 voters, among which, 1486 cast votes. It was 99.97 percent turnout. In total, the voter turnout was 99.32 percent, according to the EC. (ANI)

