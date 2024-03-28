A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge leading to the collapse (Photo credits: Reuters)

Maryland [US], March 28 (ANI): The Synergy Marine Group expressed sympathies on Wednesday to "everyone affected and their families" in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Maryland after the Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' collided with one of the pillars leading to the collapse in the early hours of Tuesday.

The shipping company, which is responsible for managing the vessel involved in the Key Bridge collision, said in a statement that all the crew member and the two pilots who were aboard the ship were safe, with only one of them sustaining minor injuries. It further informed that the injured crew members had been discharged from the hospital after the treatment.

Also Read | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Visit India From March 28, Discuss Regional and Global Issues.

"We confirm the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard "DALI," with one minor injury reported. The injured crew member has been treated and discharged from hospital. Unfortunately the incident also impacted those who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the time, and based on reports from the Baltimore fire chief and ABC News and other media outlets there have so far been two rescued from the water, including one person with serious injuries," the statement read.

The shipping company further stated, citing the United States Coast Guard, that the search and rescue operation had been called off for the night. Six people are presumed to be dead.

Also Read | Mumbai City Is Asia’s Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected and their families. Our thoughts are with them as we coordinate closely with the authorities to manage the incident's aftermath, including environmental impact assessments," it said.

Our Emergency Response Team has been dispatched and is presently in Baltimore to support the ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety, maintain vessel integrity and facilitate the swift and safe reopening of the waterway.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore thanked the crew members on the vessel crew for issuing a 'mayday' warning prior to the impact, which they said had probably saved lives, CNN reported.

Authorities from the US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) boarded the vessel to carry out investigations.

Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel, prompting the local authorities to close the bridge to traffic before the catastrophic impact, a move that "undoubtedly" saved lives, President Biden said on Wednesday during his comments at the White House regarding the Baltimore bridge collapse.

The Maryland state police said that six people who were missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed have been presumed dead.

Among those reported missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, US, are Mexican nationals, CNN reported, citing Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico's Embassy in Washington. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)