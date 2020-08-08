New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): A two-day programme on good governance practices in a COVID-19 Pandemic was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Around seventy participants from Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cambodia, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Somalia, Zambia, and other Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) partner countries participated in the virtual programme, the MEA said in a statement.

"A two-day eITEC programme on "COVID-19 - Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic" at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was inaugurated by V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Jitendra Singh Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, on August 6, 2020," the statement read.

This is the eleventh such eITEC programme on COVID-19 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in which around 900 participants from different ITEC partner countries have participated and benefited, the ministry said. (ANI)

