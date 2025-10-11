New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday invited public suggestions and comments on the draft of the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, which is slated to replace the existing Emigration Act, 1983.

The proposed legislation aims to institutionalise safe and orderly migration by creating a comprehensive regulatory framework for the overseas employment of Indian nationals, along with mechanisms to protect and promote the welfare of emigrants.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: 7 Dead As 2 Powerful Quakes of 7.4 and 6.9 Magnitude on Richter Scale Strike South Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Towards further institutionalising safe and orderly migration. MEA seeks comments/ suggestions on the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025 that will replace the existing Emigration Act, 1983."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1976599327783993397

Also Read | Tech Zity Set to Crown Lithuania’s Bustling Startup Scene.

The Ministry of External Affairs proposes to introduce the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, in the Parliament, which will replace the existing Emigration Act 1983. The proposed Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, envisages comprehensive emigration management, institutes regulatory mechanisms by developing a regime for safe and orderly migration governing overseas employment of Indian nationals and establishes a framework which creates policies and schemes for incentivising policy actions for protection and promotion of the welfare of emigrants, a statement by the MEA said.

A key feature of the draft Bill is the establishment of the Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council, which will aim to provide better coordination and convergence between various Ministries regarding migration-related policy management.

The Bill seeks to strike a balance between promoting opportunities abroad and establishing a regulatory framework for the protection and welfare of vulnerable categories, the statement said.

The Bill creates a mechanism to oversee the administration and implementation of international agreements on migration and mobility.

It creates robust data-driven policy management based on labour studies and coordinated actions with different ministries and departments.

Any comments/suggestions on aspects of the draft Bill may be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs by email, at the latest by November 2025, to the following addresses: epw@mea.gov.in, consultant4.epw@mea.gov.in, and so2oia1@mea.gov.in. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)