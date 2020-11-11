New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Rahul Chhabra on Tuesday launched the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) report on 'Deepening Cooperation in IBSA: Perspectives from Key Sectors'.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "Secretary (ER) Rahul Chhabra launched the IBSA Report today on "Deepening Cooperation in IBSA: Perspectives from Key Sectors", prepared by the 2nd batch of Fellows under the IBSA Visiting Fellowship Program."

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Says SCO Member States Should Resolve Disputes, Differences Through Dialogue.

"The fellows undertook research on cooperation at the UN, Intellectual Property Rights, Traditional Medicine, Financial Sector Cooperation & Trade in Banking Services & Energy," said Srivastava in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)