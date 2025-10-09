New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George attended Uzbekistan's National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest in Delhi, hosted by the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

George highlighted deep civilizational ties between India and Uzbekistan.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secretary(West) Sibi George attended Uzbekistan's National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest in New Delhi hosted by Embassy of Uzbekistan. Extended warm greetings to the people and the government of Uzbekistan. In his remarks on the occasion, Secretary (West) highlighted our deep rooted ancient civilizational ties and also reaffirmed our commitment to the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan."

Earlier, on October 1, the 9th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held in Tashkent on September 30, according to a statement by the MEA.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod J. Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, and Gulomjon Pirimkulov, Head of the Department for Cooperation with South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. Both sides exchanged views on current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism, including countering extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism and the global movement of terrorists.

Both sides condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The two sides also deliberated on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sphere of counter-terrorism through information sharing, capacity building, and the sharing of best practices. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including the UN, SCO-RATS, and EAG.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group will be held in India on a mutually convenient date, as per the MEA.

The Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan said in a post on X, "9th meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism between India and Uzbekistan was held today in Tashkent. Both sides discussed cooperation in countering terrorism and radicalization." (ANI)

