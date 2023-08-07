Dubai [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced a series of significant accomplishments made during the first half of 2023 (H1'23), including significant growth in the number of member companies and an increase in the value of the exports and re-exports of its members.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s data indicates that the number of new member companies increased by 43 per cent between January and June this year to reach a total of 30,146, up from 21,098 companies in the first half of 2022.

This significant growth underlines Dubai’s attractiveness among both companies and investors, as well as the emirate’s growing reputation as a leading global business destination.

The total value of exports and re-exports of member companies also increased by 7 per cent during the first half of 2023 to reach AED 137.6 billion, up from AED 129.4 billion in the same period last year. In addition, the chamber issued 357,000 certificates of origin during H1 2023.

A total of 2,402 ATA Carnets were issued and received for goods and commodities with a value of AED 2.5 billion during the six-month period, compared to 2,326 ATA Carnets with a value of AED 1.2 billion during H1 2023.

This represents a growth in the value of goods and commodities of more than 108 per cent, while the number of ATA Carnets issued and received increased by 3.3 per cent.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, “Our impressive results from the first half of this year confirm the success of our unique business model, which is based on three specialised chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. As Dubai’s engine of economic growth, our strategic priorities are aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, which seeks to further enhance the emirate's position as a leading global centre for business, trade, and investment.”

Al Ghurair added, “The significant increase in our new members reflects the chamber’s commitment to attracting investments, while the growth in the value of our members’ exports and re-exports underlines the impact of our support for Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into international markets in line with Dubai's drive to boost the value of non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026. We will continue to focus on building an agile and resilient economy based on diversification and innovation that fulfils the vision of Dubai’s wise leadership.” (ANI/WAM)

