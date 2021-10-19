Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI): Members of the Extended Troika format on Afghanistan met in Moscow on Tuesday and discussed common threats and humanitarian assistance to Kabul, local media reported.

"On October 19, a meeting of the special representatives of the Russian Federation, China and Pakistan for Afghanistan took place in Moscow. The participants exchanged views on common security threats, expressed joint interest in providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian and economic assistance," Sputnik reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the United States did not take part in the meeting.

Currently, the Extended Troika includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan.

Moreover, the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on October 20 which is hosted by Russia.

The Moscow format was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India, the Russian news agency reported.

Earlier today, Russia said that the representatives of 10 countries and a high-level Taliban delegation will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan.

India's participation is likely at the level of joint secretary. Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its participation in the talks. The Ministry of External Affairs yesterday said India has received an invitation to the Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan on October 20 and will be participating in it. (ANI)

