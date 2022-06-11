Balochistan [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): Members of different zones of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held memorial references in different parts of Balochistan in connection with the eighth death anniversary of Baloch national leader Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri.

Marri, born in 1928, was a leader of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) - a Baloch separatist organisation in Pakistan. He was one of the key leaders of the 1970's insurgency in Balochistan that saw protests and calls for Balochistan's secession from Pakistan.

Also Read | WATCH: A Joint Iraqi-Italian Excavation Project at the Archeological Site of the Ancient … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

A memorial reference in this regard was presided over by Central Junior Vice-Chairman Babul Latif Baloch. Addressing the commemorative reference, Central Junior Vice-Chairman Ustad Babil Latif said that without mentioning Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri, the discussion of the Baloch national struggle for independence and Baloch nationalism is incomplete.

"Today, the Baloch activists, following the philosophy of Baba Khairbakhsh Marri, have brought the war to a point from where there is no way back. In the past, we used to study or refer to Vietnam War, Algeria War, and Bangladesh War but today the same events are happening in Balochistan and we belong to the generation which is witnessing all these events with its own eyes. Today, neither the dignity of the Baloch is safe, nor the resources, nor the Baloch sons and daughters. Tomorrow, when we succeed in bringing this war of independence to its final destination, other oppressed nations of the world will cite, for example, the sacrifice and thought of the Baloch nation," he added.

Also Read | China Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Floods Affect Over 1.1 Million People in Jiangxi.

BNM Central Committee members Chief Aslam Baloch and Hameed Baloch also addressed a reference. During the address, they said that all those who lost their lives have actually sacrificed their lives in the Baloch struggle for independence. They said that all of them were heroes of the Baloch nation who gave a new thought and philosophy to the Baloch nation by sacrificing their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the role of parties and organizations was important in national movements because the credit for bringing national liberation movements to their destination went to the party and organizations. They said that individuals would perish but the role of parties and organizations was important in carrying forward the thoughts and ideas of the individual.

BNM Welfare Secretary Iqbal Baloch and Central Committee member Hanif Baloch and others also attended another reference. Addressing the reference, the central leaders said that Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri was a scholar and far-sighted politician.

"Today Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri physically is not among us but his teachings and political philosophy are inculcated in the mind of every Baloch. He endured hardships and remained in exile for the sake of Baloch national independence and national survival," added Iqbal Baloch.

Another memorial event was attended by a large number of female and male members. At the event, BNM senior activist Kambar Baloch introduced the participants to the life, philosophy and politics of Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri. He said that the role of Baba Khair Bakhsh Marri guided all in the struggle for Baloch independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)