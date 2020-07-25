Mexico City [Mexico], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus infection has reached 42,645 with new 737 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 737 to 42,645 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 314 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,673 to 378,285 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 8,438 new cases of the coronavirus, with 718 fatalities.

Also Read | Donald Trump Changes Stance, Says 'Can Delay Re-Opening of Schools in Hotspots' as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in US.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 638,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)