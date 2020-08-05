Mexico City [Mexico], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik) The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased to 449,961 after 6,148 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry stated that 857 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours with the total death toll now standing at 48,869.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Mexican health authorities said that more than 1 million people had been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)