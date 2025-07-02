Redmond, Jul 2 (AP) Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months.

The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Woman Dies in UK: 56-Year-Old Nila Patel Dies From Head Injury Suffered During Street Assault in Leicester; Suspect Remanded in Custody.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4 per cent of the workforce it had a year ago. (AP)

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)