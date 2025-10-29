Balochistan [Pakistan] October 29 (ANI): The Pakistani military has come under renewed scrutiny after the widespread human rights violations in the Zehri area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district. According to residents, the army has seized civilian land, forced locals into hard labour, and turned vital public infrastructure into military installations following a sweeping operation last month, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, large tracts of land near Tarasani have been taken over by troops for the construction of new camps. Locals allege that young men are being compelled to work at these sites, taken from their homes at dawn and released only in the evening. The report further notes that the military has erected numerous checkpoints across Zehri, closely monitoring civilian movement and demanding identification, creating a climate of fear and restriction.

Adding to civilian distress, Zehri's only civil hospital has been occupied by the army and converted into a military camp. The takeover has left residents without essential medical services, reportedly resulting in the death of a pregnant woman who could not access treatment earlier this month. Many families have since fled the region, seeking safety in nearby areas such as Khuzdar and Hub Chowki amid growing harassment and surveillance.

The military operation in Zehri began in September, with air and drone strikes that locals claim killed several civilians, including women and children. While the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the offensive, it framed it as a counter-insurgency effort against "Baloch militants." The crackdown followed an armed uprising in August when Baloch fighters briefly took control of the town before being overpowered by security forces, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights watchdogs, including Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), have denounced the reported abuses, calling for an immediate end to excessive force and the restoration of essential services. Echoing these concerns, the ongoing military dominance in Zehri reflects Pakistan's deepening disregard for civilian rights and growing alienation in restive Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

