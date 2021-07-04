Barangay [Philippines], July 4 (ANI): A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, local media reported.

A C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force crashed in Barangay, at 11:30 am, CNN Philippines reported.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Cirilito Sobejana said rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

