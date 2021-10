Dakar [Senegal], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): At least six people died and five others were injured in an explosion in Senegal's southern Casamance region, local media report.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when a carriage with people returning from Friday prayers blew up on a mine, Sene News said on Saturday.

As a result, six people were killed and five more were wounded, with two of them sustaining serious injuries.

It is unclear whether the mine was laid recently or was one of the old mines that remain in the crop fields and surface after heavy rains. (ANI/Sputnik)

