Karachi [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): A teenage girl was allegedly raped in a housing society in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rape was reported in the White House area in the vicinity of the Sachal police station.

Also Read | North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea Day After Making Threat over Alleged US Spy Flight.

The police lodged a case and arrested the suspect over the complaint of the victim’s mother.

As per ARY news, the FIR stated that some labourers were working in the next house when the girl, who was a class 7 student, went there to give them tea. She went home after some time and she was seen crying.

Also Read | Northern Lights in the US 2023 Dates: From New York to Alaska, Geomagnetic Storms Expected To Create Rare Auroras in Various US States on July 11 and 12.

The girl complained to her mother about a man committing immoral acts with her. Police officials told the media that the affected girl and the suspect were sent to the hospital for medical examination, ARY news reported.

The police added that further action in the matter will be taken after the issuance of their medical reports.

Earlier in June, a law student was allegedly raped by her classmate in Faisalabad, ARY News reported, quoting local police.

According to police, the student of LLB Part-III studying in a local law college in Faisalabad was molested several times by her classmate, who was also blackmailing her with obscene pictures.

In June, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

In that case, the girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where she was gang raped.

The girl accused Waqas Mallah and his friends of committing the crime, however, despite the police lodging the case, no arrests were made.

The survivor complained about police inaction in arresting the accused and also alleged she was receiving threats from him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)