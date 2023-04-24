Weldon Spring (US), Apr 24 (AP) A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. Names of the man shot and the officer who shot him have not been released.

Also Read | World Malaria Day 2023: Time To Deliver on Promise of Zero Malaria for Everyone, Says WHO.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a passenger in the vehicle tried to run. He was caught after a brief foot chase and resisted arrest, a news release from the department said.

The man pulled a gun “and one of the officers then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect," police said. The man died at a hospital.

Also Read | Sudan Crisis: India Begins 'Operation Kaveri' To Rescue Indians Stranded From Violence-Hit North African Country.

The officers were unhurt.

The St. Charles County Incident Response Team, a multijurisdictional policing group, is investigating the shooting. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)