Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday shed light on the impact of the "Modi ki guarantee" on Indian citizens residing abroad while holding a press conference on Thursday at Thiruvananthapuram, kerala.

EAM Jaishankar said, "Most of the people abroad have seen what is 'Modi ki guarantee', nurses who have come back from Iraq or Syria, people who have returned from Yemen, and students who have returned from Ukraine."

"Today Indians can be very confident when they go abroad. And I think because Kerala is such a global state, so many people from Kerala go abroad, it is something which should be appreciated. And supporting people, bringing them back is one part of it," Jaishankar added.

Speaking on PM Modi's accomplishments, Jaishankar highlighted the remarkable economic transformation from India's inclusion among the 'fragile five' economies in 2014 to its current status among the top five globally.

"I think as Modi government we feel there is a solid 10-year record. In 2014 India was among the fragile five economies of the world. Today we are among the top five economies of the world and this is even though during this period there was covid, there was fighting in Ukraine increase in oil prices, and there was a Middle East problem. But despite all the challenges, I think, under Modi ji's leadership, we have steered the country very well," he affirmed.

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar spoke on the importance of reinforcing PM Modi's leadership and emphasises the need to strengthen his hands as the nation charts a course towards a prosperous future.

"So I think what is important right now because we have 10 years of foundation and we have looked ahead next 25 years, how do we make a Viksit Bharat, it is important that we strengthen Modiji's hands and sends a member of parliament like Union Minister and BJP candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the parliament, I think that is something which would very much make a difference at the national level, he said while supporting his colleague friend at the important day when he is filling his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, he talked about the relationship that has witnessed a profound transformation is that between India and the Gulf countries, particularly with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) He also highlighted this significant shift, noting that after Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian leader to visit the Gulf region, symbolizing a new era of engagement.

"In these 10 years, if there is one relationship that has undergone a very big change, it is that between India and the Gulf, particularly with the UAE. After Indira Gandhi, no other PM went there but PM Modi. Be it the UAE, Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait or Bahrain, these relations are very strong today. During COVID-19 times, these countries gave special treatment to our people," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)