Zoraya Ter Beek, a 28-year-old woman hailing from a quaint Dutch town near the German border, has made the decision to undergo euthanasia. Her choice comes after long battles with depression, autism, and borderline personality disorder. Despite being physically healthy, she has opted to peacefully end her life, as detailed in a report by a leading daily. Zoraya conveyed that her decision was taken after her medical assessments indicated no further avenue for improvement in her condition. She also expressed in an interview with a leading publication that she had always been sure that if her situation didn't get better, she would not persist any longer. Zoraya initially aspired to pursue a career as a psychiatrist. Zoraya Ter Beek finds herself among a growing number of people in the Western world who choose to not live rather than having to endure any ongoing problems. The slated date for Zoraya’s euthanasia procedure is early May this year. Dutch Woman Zoraya Ter Beek Chooses Euthanasia at Age 28, Know Why.

What Is Euthanasia?

Euthanasia means a 'good death.' It is derived from the Greek words 'eu' (good) and 'thanatos' (death). Euthanasia is the process of ending a patient's life to stop their suffering, usually when they're very sick or in a lot of pain. This process is called euthanisation. This is often done by giving drugs or other ways to make the procedure painless. Zoraya Ter Beek, who doesn't have much family, has struggled with mental health issues for a long time. Even though she loves her 40-year-old boyfriend and lives with two cats, she's chosen to end her life by opting for euthanasia.

How Will Zoraya Ter Beek’s Euthanasia Procedure Take Place?

Zoraya’s euthanasia procedure will happen at her house, lying on her living room couch. Usually, the procedure starts with a cup of coffee to calm the patient’s nerves and create a relaxed atmosphere. Then, Zoraya will be asked if she is ready. The doctors will double-check her state at every step to ensure Zoraya is fine and then start the procedure after wishing her a peaceful journey. After that, the doctor will give Zoraya a sedative and a drug to stop her heart. Her boyfriend will be with her the whole time. Zoraya mentioned that there won't be a funeral. She also does not want to be buried, preferring instead to be cremated. Her boyfriend will scatter her ashes in a nice spot in the woods they've chosen together. Supreme Court Legalises Passive Euthanasia: Did you know Mercy Killing is Legal in These Countries?

Zoraya is not the first person to undergo euthanasia; why is she being talked about? Zoraya's case is drawing attention because it's unusual. Typically, euthanasia is chosen by those with serious terminal illnesses. But Zoraya's decision, despite her good physical health, highlights a growing trend. More young people, like her, are opting for euthanasia or assisted suicide, even without terminal conditions. This raises questions about whether we're making euthanasia seem normal. Critics worry that such acceptance may lead to more people ending their lives early. Mental health challenges, worsened by factors like social media and economic struggles, may push some towards euthanasia instead of enduring their pain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).