Dubai [UAE], November 12 (ANI/WAM): The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced today its participation in the Dubai Airshow 2023, which will be held at the Dubai International Airshow Central from November 13-17, by displaying its most prominent projects and initiatives as an important exhibitor in this event, which will contribute to enhancing international cooperation and highlighting regional prowess in the field of space technology.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's stand during the Dubai Airshow will provide a comprehensive overview of the UAE's ambitious space endeavors, including the UAE Astronaut Programme, the UAE Satellite Programme, the UAE Mars Mission, the UAE Moon Exploration Mission, and the UAE Space Simulation Project.

The platform is located in the main hall under the number 1105, and includes various elements, including models of the satellite - MBZ-SAT, in partnership with local manufacturing partners, models of a spacewalk suit, a "SpaceX" suit, and a model of the explorer Rashid, in addition to displaying attractive videos highlighting projects. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

During the exhibition days, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is scheduled to announce new partnerships, strengthening its commitment to a sustainable and innovative future in space.

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: "Through our participation in the Dubai Airshow, we look forward to confirming the UAE's commitment to promoting space exploration, technology and education. Our participation in this exhibition highlights the country's vision for leadership and excellence in the field of space."

"Which harmonizes seamlessly with our ambitious national strategies for economic diversification and technological advancement. Every project we present during the exhibition reflects our commitment to international cooperation, building strategic partnerships, and encouraging a new generation of scientists and engineers." (ANI/WAM)

