Monte-Carlo [Monaco], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The city-state of Monaco is imposing economic sanctions against Russia similar to those adopted by the majority of European countries, launching the procedure of asset freezes, Prince's Palace of Monaco said on Monday.

"In accordance with its international obligations, the principality immediately adopted and launched a procedure of asset freeze and imposing economic sanctions against Russia, identical to those adopted by most European countries," the palace said in a communique.

Over the past weekend, Western countries announced new sanctions against Russia over the military operation that it launched in Ukraine. Among other restrictions, these include flight bans and restrictions on banks and officials. (ANI/Sputnik)

