Washington, Jan 14 (PTI) More classified documents have been found at the Delaware residences of President Joe Biden, the White House said Saturday.

With this the total number of classified documents found at Biden's residences in Delaware and his private office in Washington DC has increased roughly to about two dozen. The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to investigate into the issue.

Biden, who normally spends his weekends at his Delaware residence, arrived Friday evening. The White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber in a statement on Saturday said that one classified document was found in a room adjacent to Biden's garage Wednesday night.

The lawyers who discovered that document did not have security clearances and paused their search as a result, Sauber said.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” he said.

“The President's lawyers have acted immediately and voluntarily to provide the Penn Biden documents to the Archives and the Wilmington documents to DOJ. We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found,” he said.

While the details and contents of these documents ate not know, these documents are from the period when he was the vice president of the country from 2009 to 2016.

It all first started on November 2, when attorneys for the president found about 10 documents with classified markings on November 2 at a Washington, D.C., office which Biden used from 2017 to 2019 when he was an honorary professor for the University of Pennsylvania.

The issue came to light on Monday and confirmed by the White House after it was first reported by the CBS News.

In a separate statement, Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said that president's personal attorneys do not know the precise number of pages in the discovered material, nor have they reviewed the content of the documents, consistent with standard procedures and requirements.

“Adhering to this process means that any disclosure regarding documents cannot be conclusive until the government has conducted its inquiry, including taking possession of any documents and reviewing any surrounding material for further review and context,” Bauer said.

