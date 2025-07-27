Moscow [Russia], July 27 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): More than 20 tourists were injured in a bus accident in the Kiginsky district of Bashkiria. This was announced on July 27 by the Minister of Health of the Republic Airat Rakhmatullin.

"As a result of the incident, more than 20 people were injured. 15 of them were taken to the Mesyagut Central district hospital. Eight people were hospitalized. Two of them are in serious condition, the rest are of moderate severity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It is specified that seven ambulance crews went to the scene of the accident. A temporary accommodation center was set up in the village of Verkhniye Kigi for passengers who were not injured, and a medical officer was sent there.

As noted in the Telegram channel of the investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Bashkortostan, a criminal case has been opened into the accident under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements").

An accident involving a bus in the Kiginsky district of Bashkiria was reported earlier that day. According to the regional prosecutor's office, the driver of the vehicle lost control, drove into a ditch and allowed it to roll over. It is specified that there were 40 people on the bus. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

