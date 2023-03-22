Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): A total of 316 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were arrested for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) when party chairman Imran Khan appeared for the court hearing, Dawn reported.

On March 18, after Khan arrived at FJC for the Toshakhana case, protesters and police clashed for hours long.

In the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other, with teargas shells lobbed by both sides to push the opposing side back. PTI supporters allegedly pelted the police with stones while also lobbing petrol bombs, setting their vehicles on fire.

The Islamabad police filed an FIR, including terrorism charges, against Khan and dozens of PTI leaders, according to Dawn.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the police accused PTI supporters of "incitement, arson, vandalism [and] attacks on police".

"Incitement of PTI protesters, arson, vandalism, attacks on police. Islamabad Capital Police has so far arrested 316 suspects in various operations. Police teams are raiding for more arrests. The process of identification of all the suspects involved in the incident with the help of cameras is also going on," police said in a tweet.

"The persons arrested in violent incidents are also being reported to other districts so that the persons wanted in other districts can be handed over to them. Information about government employees involved in violent acts is being sent to their respective departments so that departmental action is also taken," it added.

The Islamabad police said the previous police records of all the accused were also being obtained. Public servants active on social media, who were allegedly involved in provocative activities, were being identified so that departmental action could be taken, police said, adding that information about employees of private institutions and companies involved in terrorist activities was also being sought.

The police added, "Other districts are being alerted about suspects arrested for involvement in incidents of violence so that they (suspects) could be handed over to them (those districts)."

The Islamabad police also detailed its plan of action against several individuals, including government officials, company employees and immigrants, if found to have been involved in Saturday's chaotic events.

Police said, "As many as 58 police officers were injured during the violence and vandalism while 12 cars, 20 motorcycles and a police chowki (checkpost) were set on fire". (ANI)

