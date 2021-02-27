Rabat [Morocco], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco registered 480 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 482,994, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 468,387 after 846 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 8,608 with 10 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 463 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, 3,327,858 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in the country.

The North African country has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of the Chinese vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

