Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 21 (ANI): As many as three children were killed when a mortar round hit a house in Afghanistan's Dasht-e-Archi district.

Citing a security source, TOLO news reported at least three children were killed when a mortar round hit a house in Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz.

Also Read | France Opens Visa Service For Indian Students And Researchers.

The mortar was fired by security forces, but security forces have not confirmed this, a local resident was reported as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)