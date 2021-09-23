Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Trade, UAE, on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Ministry of Finance said.

Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations.

Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship. The first round of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations is underway.

The regular exchange of high-level bilateral visits even during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects close friendship between the two countries. (ANI)

