Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Image: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Margherita said on Friday that his talks focused on law and institutional reforms.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a fruitful meeting with H.E. YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform). Had engaging discussions on working together to further strengthen India-Malaysia ties especially in the field of law and institutional reforms."

Earlier in the day, he interacted with the business community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).

Margherita said on Friday that these communities represent the growth of India-Malaysia ties.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Delighted to interact with the leading Business Community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC). CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia."

Earlier in the day, Margherita visited JadiBatek, one of the largest batik handicraft center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Margherita called batik, a prominent textile art, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia.

In a post on X, he said, "Just visited Jadibatek showroom, in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. The colors, craft, and culture in each piece is true art in motion! Tradition meets contemporary style in Batik, which has a unique place in the textile art in Malaysia. Impressed by the exquisite Batik art works, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita will be leading a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025. (ANI)

