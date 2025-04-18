Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday held talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin.

Margherita said that the bilateral meeting focused on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita said, "Had a productive discussion with H.E. Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. We explored ways to take forward the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and realise the shared vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Anwar Ibrahim in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Margherita, who also holds the portfolio of Union Minister of State for Textiles, arrived here in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to arrive in Kuala Lumpur for my first visit to Malaysia as the Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles. Looking forward to my engagements with the Malaysian senior dignitaries, the launch of initiatives under ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025, interacting with leaders of the Indian community in Malaysia, and the Indian community representatives."

Earlier Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita will be leading a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025.

"At the 21st ASEAN-India Summit last year, the year 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 is being organised in collaboration with Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the ASEAN-India Fund," the statement read.

The event aims to showcase India's tourism potential with a special focus on North-East India. (ANI)

